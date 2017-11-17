World Day of the Poor: France, Masses, concerts, meetings. Paris, “Brotherly Meal” at Sacred Heart, Montmartre

The beautiful church of the Sacred Heart in Montmartre, Paris, will welcome the poor after the Mass celebrated by Nuncio Luigi Ventura. The poor will be offered a “brotherly meal”. Then we’ll watch a film together. Tables will be prepared for the poor in lots of parishes in Paris: St. Jane Frances de Chantal, Notre Dame de Champ, Saint Vincent de Paul, Notre Dame of Perpetual Help, St. Marcellus. The community of Saint-Joseph des Nations set up a photo exhibition in the church, on the theme of poverty, and the film “Brother” will be shown on Sunday; the Mass at 11 a.m. will be “animated by the people in the street”; then, a “country buffet” will be available to “parishioners, local friends, and people from the district”. On Sunday evening, there will be an extraordinary charity concert by Gregory Turpin at the Crypt of Sant’Honoré d’Eylau. The concert will be for the roofless of Le Deuxième Marche Association. The Paris diocese set up a team and a site to help communities to think of this World Day which in France coincides with the National Day of Secours Catholique (French Caritas). Several bishops addressed believers, stimulating their solidarity. “We shall always stand by the people in difficulties, giving them place and word in our communities, following the principle of the ‘poor church for the poor’”, wrote Msgr. Jacque Blaquart, bishop of Orleans and President of the Bishops Council for Solidarity.