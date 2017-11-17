World Day of the Poor: Czech Republic, Franciscan sisters open house of formation in Olomouc offering “spirituality of hospitality and reconciliation”

(Bratislava) – The Franciscan sisters in Olomouc have recently opened a new space for community meetings, formation, lectures and accommodation. The “house of formation”, as they call it, is intended to offer an opportunity for “spiritual relaxation and for sharing the Gospel” with others. “The project represents how we live our spirituality of hospitality and reconciliation. We offer a refuge as well as our open hearts”, the sisters explain. As regards the spiritual program, there will be a close collaboration with the local Aletti Center run by the Jesuits. The facility has a capacity of 24 beds in 13 rooms and its reconstruction was possible thanks to the financial compensation received within the ongoing restitution of the Church property by the state, as well as to the support of donors. The Franciscan sisters have also been successfully running a nearby cafeteria that is, in their words, “a sort of open door to our monastery and community”. The reconstruction cost around two million CZK (over 76,000 EUR) and was a joint project by the Franciscan sisters and four other religious orders.