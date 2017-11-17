World Day of the Poor: Catholics in Iceland mobilise. Meeting at “Morning Shelter” and community breakfast

Iceland, too, will be celebrating the World Day of the Poor. On Saturday, 18 November, the Bishop of Reykjavik, Mgr. David Tencer, will attend a meeting at the “Morning Shelter” run by the Missionaries of Charity in the Icelandic capital where on a regular basis about fifty people are invited to a “hearty breakfast” and are given the opportunity to “talk together and with the sisters and participate in the prayer”. As Fr. Jakob Rolland, chancellor of the diocese, told SIR news agency: “The theme will be discussed in all Catholic Churches” over the coming weekend; parishes will be holding “meetings after Mass where everyone, poor or not, will be invited to a time of sharing and some refreshments”.