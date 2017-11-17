World Day of the Poor: Austria, “emergency tours” in parishes, “Art for All” and a cup of tea on the streets

Parishes, religious communities and church movements in Austria will be responding to Pope Francis’ invitation for the first World Day of the Poor with a nationwide commitment: in every place, the imagination of the Austrians will create concrete opportunities for people to meet and make friends with people in need as well as to concretely help those in difficulty. The traditional “Elisabeth Sammlung” (Elizabeth’s collection), an annual event proposed by Caritas to the dioceses, coincides with the Day of the Poor this year: “The proposed activity against poverty in Austria will thereby get a boost and strong support from the top”, said Mgr. Michael Landau, president of Caritas Austria. The activities implemented by the parishes include, for example, the creation of a basket to collect long-life food and hygiene items to be distributed to those in need; many “emergency tours” will also be organised for people to familiarize themselves with beggars and the homeless, and to meet and try to support single parents with financial problems. In many centres, funds will be set up in shops and supermarkets to allow the purchase of staples. The purchase by parishes of tickets for theatres and concerts under the slogan “Art for All”, which are then distributed to people in precarious situations, is also a tradition. Finally, many new homeless shelters will be inaugurated throughout Austria, and a famous tea company, in agreement with Caritas, will offer a cup of tea on the streets of many Austrian cities.