EU: Churches in Europe appreciate the Social Pillar of Goteborg. “Now concrete actions”

“The European Pillar of Social Rights is a vital and further step towards the European Social Market Economy. Therefore, we welcome the high-level consensus set by the joint proclamation of the Parliament, the Council and the Commission”, says a joint press release from the Conference of European Churches (CEC) and the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE), following this morning’s signing of the Pillar in Goteborg, at the end of the Social Summit. “We encourage the EU and its Member States to translate the document into concrete action, involving all partners – including Church and faith-based organisations – in order to create a deeper and fairer internal market, for a more social Europe and for the benefit of all people in the EU”, wrote the Churches. Just a “concrete and tangible”, “joint effort”, “driven by the principles of justice and solidarity” may face the “persistent economic and social inequality” as well as “the transformative changes taking place in the world of work”. Moreover, the two organisations of the Churches “invite the EU institutions and the Member States to provide the needed financial support to make the initiative a proper policy instrument”. Through dialogue, the “everyday social work” of Churches and faith-based organisations will “contribute to the success of the initiative and to restore citizen’s trust and belief in the European project”.