World Day of the Poor: Bulgaria, concrete actions for roofless and migrants. Patashev (Caritas), “A chance to become aware of them”

In Bulgaria, by decision of the Bishops’ Conference, the World Day of the Poor is preceded by a week dedicated to the poor, with several initiatives supporting them. Caritas identified refugees as the most vulnerable group; a special booklet entitled “Alike in Diversity” is dedicated to them. The situation of migrants and their integration are explained. A web platform in several languages, including Arab, Farsi and Dari has also been launched. “The Day of the Poor is a very good chance to meet the people in need, and above all, to motivate the people who don’t have a chance to meet them often”, said Secretary General of Caritas Bulgaria Emanuil Patashev to SIR. In his opinion, “it is very important that the initiative will reach the Holy Father”. “In our daily routine, quite often we have no time to think of the poor; for that reason, we created the ‘manual’ for refugees, so that people may get online information; in Bulgaria, there are still lots of prejudices about migrants, and few of them are able to integrate successfully”. Several markets set up by local Caritas organisations are among the initiatives in progress; in Russe, at the house welcoming roofless, and at the centre for disabled children, special days are going on, with debates on themes regarding their lives. In Burgas, clothes, shoes and blankets are being collected for the city’s roofless.