World Day of the Poor: Bosnia-Herzegovina, “Important initiative in the country where many people have been destitute”, bishops say

On the occasion of the World Day of the Poor, the bishops of Bosnia-Herzegovina remind all Catholics the will of the Holy Father, in the week before November 19th. The Pope ensures his friendship, solidarity and concrete help to the people in need. According to the bishops, the message is relevant for current Bosnia-Herzegovina, where many people have suffered from any kind of deprivation during the hard times of war. The bishops said: “In the wake of the thought of Pope Francis, may the World Day of the Poor be a chance for our believers to know that solidarity with the poor allows us to understand the Gospel in a better way”. Initiatives in favour of the people in need will also continue in the Caritas Sunday, usually celebrated during the Third Sunday of the Advent. For the Caritas Sunday, Cardinal Puljic has already prepared a specific message focussing on the evangelic call “Go and do the same”. “We are never so poor as not to be able to give a sign of our Christian love”, “to those who need us, to those who need a gesture of humanity, a prayer; a modest gift to help someone”, said the Cardinal.