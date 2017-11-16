Switzerland: Caritas, a few measures to halt infant poverty. “Social challenge of the next decades”

Introducing complementary services for families all over Switzerland; taking measures reconciling family and work; promoting “precocious encouragement” as an instrument of struggle against poverty; making nursery schools and first year of kindergarten accessible to all children (with total or partial support, as happens in Ticino): today, Caritas Switzerland is asking for those measures to be applied as soon as possible in the whole confederal territory, with the aim of limiting the problem of infant poverty. Following the latest data, in Switzerland, 76 thousand children are living in poverty, while 188 thousand are in precarious conditions. In general, the poverty problem “will be the most important social challenge in the next decades”, said Caritas. For that reason, the Confederation will have to face this political issue at the end of 2018, when the “national programme against poverty” comes to an end. Therefore, the request is: “In collaboration with cantons and municipalities, civil organisations, and the very poor people, the Confederation should develop a national strategy for prevention of poverty and struggle against it, with measurable goals, and with effective measures regularly checked”.