Pope Francis: to COP23, no to “denial, indifference, resignation and trust in inadequate solutions”

“Renew dialogue on how we are building the future of the planet”. Pope Francis reiterated the appeal he made in his Encyclical “Laudato Si’” in the message he sent today to the COP23 that is being held in Bonn until tomorrow. “We need an exchange that unites us all, because the environmental challenge we are experiencing, and its human roots, regards us all, and affects us all”, Pope Francis wrote, quoting from his Encyclical: “Unfortunately, many efforts to seek concrete solutions to the environmental crisis are often frustrated for various reasons ranging from denial of the problem to indifference, comfortable resignation, or blind trust in technical solutions”. “We should avoid falling into the trap of these four perverse attitudes, which certainly do not help honest research or sincere and productive dialogue on building the future of our planet”, the Pope said, strongly condemning “denial, indifference, resignation and trust in inadequate solutions”. “We cannot limit ourselves only to the economic and technological dimension”, Pope Francis explained. “Technical solutions are necessary but not sufficient; it is essential and desirable to carefully consider the ethical and social impacts and aspects of the new paradigm of development and progress in the short, medium and long term”. From this perspective, “it is increasingly necessary to pay attention to education and lifestyles based on an integral ecology, capable of taking on a vision of honest research and open dialogue where the various dimensions of the Paris Agreement are intertwined”. The latter, Pope Francis recalled in his message, reminds us of the “grave responsibility to act without delay, in a manner as free as possible from political and economic pressures, setting aside particular interests and behaviour”. According to the Pope, this means, in effect, propagating a “responsible awareness” towards our common home “through the contribution of all, in explaining the different forms of action and partnership between the various stakeholders, some of whom do not lack to highlight the ingenuity of the human being in favour of the common good”.