Pope Francis: to COP23, “maintain high level of cooperation” as with the Paris Agreement

“Maintain a high level of cooperation” as with the Paris Agreement. This is the invitation addressed by Pope Francis in a message to the 23rd Session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP23) that is being held in Bonn until tomorrow. “Nearly two years ago, the international community gathered within this UNFCCC forum, with most of its highest government representatives, and after a long and complex debate arrived at the adoption of the historic Paris Agreement”, Pope Francis began, recalling that the latter “saw the achievement of consensus on the need to launch a shared strategy to counteract one of the most worrying phenomena our humanity is experiencing: climate change. The will to follow this consensus was highlighted by the speed with which the Paris Agreement entered into force, less than a year after its adoption”. “The Agreement – the Pope pointed out – indicates a clear path of transition to a low- or zero-carbon model of economic development, encouraging solidarity and leveraging the strong links between combating climate change and poverty. This transition is further solicited by the climatic urgency that requires greater commitment from the countries, some of which must endeavour to take a leading role in this transition, bearing in mind the needs of the most vulnerable populations”. “These days you are gathered in Bonn to carry out another important phase of the Paris Agreement”, the Pope said, referring to the Conference that is currently underway: “the process of defining and constructing guidelines, rules and institutional mechanisms so that it may be truly effective and capable of contributing to the achievement of the complex objectives it proposes. In such a path, it is necessary to maintain a high level of cooperation”.