France: a new version of the Lord’s Prayer. Mgr. Kerimel (Bishops Conference), “an opportunity for Christians to take back praying”

“Ne nous laisse pas entrer en tentation”: “do not let us go into temptation” instead of “lead us not into temptation” is the rewording of the sixth request of the Lord’s Prayer, which French Catholics are called to use in public celebrations as from December 3rd, the first Sunday of Advent, the start of a new liturgical year. At a meeting with the press in Paris this morning, the bishop of Grenoble, Guy de Kerimel, who is also president of the Bishops Commission for the liturgy and sacramental pastoral service, explained the meaning of such change, where one asks God to “be relieved of the temptation that leads to sin and to a form of enslavement”. The earlier translation was not wrong in exegetical terms but it might have been “misunderstood by devotees”. Such change is an opportunity for Christians to take back the prayer that Jesus taught them”. That’s why the French Bishop wanted a book, “The Lord’s Prayer, a new look”, to go with such transition. This wording, which had already been put in at the previous Pentecost in some French-speaking countries, such as Belgium and Benin, will also be used in all ecumenical celebrations, as recommended by the Council of Christian Churches in France.

