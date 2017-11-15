EU-Poland: a fight in Strasbourg between MEPs Lewandowski and Legutko

Ryszard Antoni Legutko

(Strasbourg) “In Poland, we witness endless abuse of power. But my country is different from the government. Let’s say no to those who trample over the Constitution, no to racism and xenophobia. The mass media are under the government’s control and are its mouthpiece …”. A veritable vent of one’s feelings, the one of Polish Liberal MEP Janusz Lewandowski, former European Commissioner, who denounces its country “slipping into” a situation of under-democracy. “The current government – he says – ruined Poland’s international place so quickly”, thus separating it from the European democracies. “Our government only wants the European Union’s money, without abiding by its rules”. Another Polish MEP, the Conservative Ryszard Antoni Legutko, has a completely different opinion: “Everyone against Poland and its democratically-elected government”. “The country is on our side, instead here I see an anti-Polish revel”. “Everyone agrees, Weber”, the People Party’s leader, “the Socialists, the Liberals, the Left … Everyone saying: but does this Eastern Europe dare make up its mind?”. Legutko insists: “The measures taken by the EU Commission and the European Parliament against Poland are illegal. There is a double standard here, what about Catalonia?”. Legutko’s positions are supported by the voices of other Polish, Dutch, Catalonian and British MEPs.