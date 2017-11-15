EU: Göteborg, on November 17t, summit and signing of the “European Pillar of Social Rights”

The “Social summit on work and fair growth” due to take place in Göteborg, Sweden, on Friday November 17th, promoted by the EU, can be watched live by webcast. The heads of state and government of the 28 member states, the leaders of the institutions, a s well as delegates of other social institutes will arrive by 09.30 am, when Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven and the president of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will open the meeting. The morning will see an “introductory session” with a “workshop with the stakeholders to outline the framework and create a shared ground for the discussion”, then, after coffee, a “session about how to promote work and fair growth in the future”. The discussion will take place through three parallel debates, in which people will be called to an interactive exchange with the chairman, so as to really share views about the selected issues: access to the employment market; employment and fair working conditions; work in transition. Everything will end by 01.00 pm, including the final conclusions and the solemn ceremony for the signing of the “European Pillar of Social Rights” by president Juncker, the president of the EU Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and Estonian prime minister Jüri Ratas on behalf of the EU Cabinet. Then, the political leaders will have a “business lunch” with the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk. At 03.30 pm, Stefan Löfven, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk will meet the press.