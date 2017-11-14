World Day of the Poor: 4,000 will attend Mass in St Peter’s with Pope Francis before having lunch in the Paul VI Hall and in Roman institutes and canteens

4,000 people in need, disadvantaged and poor will be attending the Eucharistic Celebration presided over by Pope Francis in St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, 19 November, for the first World Day of the Poor. As the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization announced in a statement today, these people, accompanied by staff of charities and volunteer associations, are coming not only from Rome and the Lazio region, but also from dioceses all over the world (Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Angers, Beauvais, Warsaw and Krakow, Solsona, Mechelen-Brussels and Luxembourg). Following Mass, 1,500 of them will be invited to have a festive lunch with Pope Francis in the Paul VI Hall. The menu, prepared by “Al Pioppeto” Restaurant owned by Sergio Dussin, includes Sardinian pan-fried dumplings with tomatoes, olives and “Collina Veneta” cheese; morsels of veal with vegetables, polenta and broccoli from Bassano; tiramisu cake; and water, orange juice and coffee. “The guests – the statement reads – will be entertained by the band of the Vatican Gendarmerie and the ‘Sweet Notes Choir’, composed of children aged 5 to 14”. The remaining 2,500 guests will be transferred to other Catholic schools, seminaries and canteens in Rome (Pontifical North American College, Pontifical Leonine College, the soup kitchens of St Peter’s Circle, canteens run by Caritas Rome, Community of Sant’Egidio, Pontifical Minor Roman Seminary, Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum) so that they too will be able to enjoy a festive lunch. “The poor – the statement continues – will be served by 40 deacons of the Diocese of Rome and by about 150 volunteers from the parishes of other dioceses. Among the initiatives organised in preparation for the Day, there is also a solidarity healthcare facility – open 9am to 4pm until Sunday 19 November – in Pius XII Square. On Saturday, 18 November, the Basilica of St Lawrence Outside the Walls will host a prayer vigil, starting at 8pm, for people engaged in volunteering “who every day, in the silence of their commitment, offer relief and joy to many poor”.