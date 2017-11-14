United Kingdom: diocese of Nottingham, Eucharistic adoration in 86 schools

One day spent in Eucharistic adoration, so the students of all the schools of the diocese of Nottingham may rediscover the value of this unique way of praying. The day chosen by bishop Patrick McKinney is Friday, November 24th, when, in all of the 86 primary and secondary schools, principals, teachers, parents and students will meet in front of the Blessed Sacrament. Bishop McKinney also recorded a reflection, which will be emailed to the schools of this diocese in Northern England. This is one of many initiatives with which the Catholic Church of England and Wales is getting ready for the Eucharistic Congress, due in Liverpool from September 7th to 9th, 2018. Powerfully wanted by the Bishops Conference, the Congress will be a key moment “of renewal” for the residents of the United Kingdom who are loyal to the Pope, as well as an opportunity to take stock of how much progress has been made since 1908, when in this country processions were abolished due to deep anti-Catholic feelings. “The students will prepare the adoration themselves from the materials sent by the diocesan department for education, called ‘Encounter Him’”, explains Lisa Atkins, principal of Loughborough primary school, one of the institutes that will join the initiative. “This resource suggests how to arrange the room where the Eucharist will be hosted and which prayers should be offered to the Lord”.