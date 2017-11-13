Portugal: Lisbon, Bishops’ Assembly. Formation of the clergy, family and Synod on youth

The 193rd Plenary Assembly of the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference (CEP) is being held from today to 16 November at the new headquarters of Quinta do Bom Pastor in Lisbon. Since August, the HQ, in addition to housing the national services of the Portuguese Church, various Episcopal Commissions and the diocesan Secretariats, is also home to the installations of “Rádio Renascença”. During their work, the Portuguese Bishops will discuss “a new document that will guide the formation of priests, the post-synodal apostolic exhortation on the family, and the preparation of the 2018 Synod dedicated to young people”. The CEP is the body representing the Portuguese Church and one of the oldest Bishops’ Conferences, active from the thirties of the twentieth century, although its first statutes were only drafted in 1967.