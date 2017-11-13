Pope Francis: message of condolences for quake victims in Iraq e Iran

13 November 2017 @ 15:20

Pope Francis is “deeply saddened to learn of the severe earthquake” which has struck the peoples near the Iran-Iraq border yesterday night and “assures all affected by this tragedy of his prayerful solidarity”. In two messages of condolences sent on behalf of the Holy Father by Vatican Secretary of State Card. Pietro Parolin, the Pope expresses “his sorrow to all who mourn the loss of their loved ones” and offers “his prayers for the deceased”, commending them “to the mercy of the Almighty”. “Upon the injured and the emergency and civil authorities engaged in rescue and recovery efforts”, he “invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength”.