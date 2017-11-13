Germany: 70th anniversary of the German Young Catholics Federation. Norpoth (president), “role in Church and society”

On Saturday November 11th, the German Young Catholics Federation (Bdkj) held an event in Hardehausen to mark the start of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of its foundation, in 1947. The ceremony, held in the town of the archdiocese of Paderborn where Bdkj was founded, brought together 120 witnesses from seven generations of young Germans of the past and present history of the Federation, that acts as a liaison for the 17 youth Catholic associations and that has 660,000 members, which make it one of the most important youth associations in Germany, with the motto “Unity in Diversity”. The national president, Katharina Norpoth, voiced Bdkj’s continuity though history: “Christ alive in German youth, the Bdkj’s slogan since its foundation, is now its mission: supporting children, teenagers and young adults. We see the challenges and tasks that await us in the Church, in the country and in society. And we will make ourselves heard in the future too”. The bishop of Passau, mgr. Stefan Oster, director of the youth pastoral service for the German Bishops Conference, sent a good-luck message to Bdkj: “The German Young Catholics Federation is an important voice in our Church. Bdkj is about the wish to stay upright in our faith in Christ, and many young people in our organisations are involved in the Church and in society, and this is extremely important, precious and essential in our pluralist, free society”.