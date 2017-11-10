Synod 2018: France, 110 answers to the questionnaire. Young people ask for an “exemplary, believable, consistent” Church

French young people’s expectations of the Church: “those who are distant do not expect anything” but those who express themselves “strongly and repeatedly ask for an exemplary, genuine, believable, consistent, irreprehensible Church”. This is the finding that has come out of the 110 answers that France collected, summed up and now published, in the run-up to the Synod for the Young 2018. The list of things that very busy people want of the Church is “long and varied” and boils down “to expecting the Church to be more relational than institutional”, “evangelical, simple and joyful”. Though busy and involved in activities for young people, they feel “scarcely accepted, listened to and included in the parishes” and ask for “more space and trust” and weight, even in taking decisions. As to vocations, a notice at the start says that “many answers ignored this topic” while others pointed out that “zapping, loss of commitment, fear of failure” go against vocations, and “the youth pastoral services have become aware they are scarcely vocational just in the light of the Synod”. Another comment that comes out of the French survey speaks of the pain caused “by the attitude taken by the Church today” as it “leaves young homosexuals out of the main walks of life, marriage, ordained ministry and consecrated life”. Three are the youth experiences described therein: the Taizé pilgrimages, the year of vocational discernment, and the “Catholic bars”.