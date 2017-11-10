Pope Francis: at Disarmament Symposium, no to “threat” of using nuclear weapons. “Catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects”

As regards nuclear devices, “if we also take into account the risk of an accidental detonation as a result of error of any kind, the threat of their use, as well as their very possession, is to be firmly condemned. For they exist in the service of a mentality of fear that affects not only the parties in conflict but the entire human race.” The Pope once again firmly condemned nuclear weapons as he received in audience at the Clementine Hall the participants in the International Symposium on Disarmament that is being held at the Vatican until tomorrow. The Pontiff also warned against “certain pessimism” that “might make us think that prospects for a world free from nuclear arms and for integral disarmament”, in the words of the theme of the meeting, “appear increasingly remote”. “Indeed, – Pope Francis remarked – the escalation of the arms race continues unabated and the price of modernizing and developing weaponry, not only nuclear weapons, represents a considerable expense for nations. As a result, the real priorities facing our human family, such as the fight against poverty, the promotion of peace, the undertaking of educational, ecological and healthcare projects, and the development of human rights, are relegated to second place”. “Nor can we fail to be genuinely concerned by the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects of any employment of nuclear devices”, the Pope decried.