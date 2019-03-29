Meeting between Pope Francis and King Mohamed VI. Aicha Haddou (Ulema Research Centre of the Kingdom). “Foreboding light for the world”

The words of the Director of the Research Centre "Interfaith & Peacebuilding" located at the prestigious League of Mohammedan Scholars, (Rabita Mohammadia Al Ulema): "The meeting between His Majesty King Mohamed VI and His Holiness Pope Francis is seen as completely natural. It is the meeting between two great religious leaders who share many common causes: climate challenge, consolidation of peace, sensitivity and attention to others, migration and the same position against extremist drifts"

(from Rabat) “While the pessimism of a few plunges the world into darkness, others illuminate lanterns, and the forthcoming meeting in Rabat is a token of light.” Aicha Haddou, welcomed us with these words – ahead of the Pope’s arrival to Rabat – at the “Interfaith & Peacebuilding” research centre located at the prestigious League of Mohammedan Scholars, (Rabita Mohammadia Al Ulema. The Centre, overlooking the immensity of the Atlantic Ocean, is an “interdisciplinary research hub” of learning and studies on themes related to peacebuilding, mutual recognition, the challenges of climate change, refugees and migration, with the help of world experts and representatives of different cultures and religions. The expression “pedagogy of otherness” recurs in Aicha’s presentation of the Centre. It represents the premise for combating conflicts based on religion and forms of extremism, teaching respect for diversity and rejection of all forms of violence. It is also a contribution to the more widespread problem of populism that is taking roots in Western societies. This “mission” has brought the Centre to establish collaborations (among the many initiated) also with the Catholic Institute of Toulouse and the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue.

Which Islam will the Pope meet in Morocco?

His Holiness Pope Francis will meet a Moroccan Islam of the “fair balance” that incorporates a heritage of civilization stemming from a plural history that brings together cultures, lands, languages and religions. This heritage is rooted in Sub-Saharan Africa and in the European lands of Al Andalus. The Moroccan people proudly share this heritage as a resource for the future of the Country: to be a crossroads between the East, Africa and Europe. Thus it is an experience of life whose historical and religious values has been passed down for many centuries. Moreover, we must not forget that this Islam encompasses the presence of the Jewish identity, enshrined also in the Constitution that contributes to the shaping of the population’s endogenous diversity.

Could you tell us more about what is meant by “Islam of the fair balance”?

It’s not a slogan. There are various schools of thought, and Moroccan Islam has taken a stand on a chessboard of dogmatic tendencies that is thus reflected in an Islam “of the fair balance”; a moderate form of Islam, found in a feasible and reliable point of balance. In concrete terms, this experience is rooted and formalized in a religious experience that has the face of a triptych, i.e. one that is rooted in three dimensions: Sufi Junaydism from the mystical angle, Maliki Islam from the juridical angle and the Ashari school from the dogmatic perspective. These dimensions confer a plural reality to its culture and its sociological configuration.



