Pope in Myanmar. Jesuits, “he will know what to say and what not to say on the Rohingya.” Internal and international balances at risk

(from Yangon) – Pope Francis’ visit is not bound to be an easy one. The Christian minority in Myanmar continues asking Pope Francis – who will visit the Country from November 27 to 30th – and then fly to Bangladesh where he will stay until November 2 – not to mention the word “Rohingya” for it could have negative consequences on the life of the small community and on the internal balance of the fragile, nascent democracy. In fact delicate internal balances, further complicated by international pressures, are conditioned by the ongoing tensions in the Rakhine State. It is no coincidence that on November 20 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, met with de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the capital Naypyidaw during the Asia-Europe Summit. Mogherini said the meeting was “extremely encouraging.” She said she is confident that the refugees in Bangladesh will soon return home, at least those identified as Rohingya. But a big problem is linked to the lack of identity papers: there is a longstanding dispute between the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar. Yangon fears that many of these displaced people are Bengalis, with related risks of terrorist infiltration. But in the past few days the local press reported ongoing negotiations between the two governments with the mediation of China.

The Jesuits: “a delicate issue.” “It’s a delicate issue that could cause acts intolerance – stated local sources linked to the Jesuits. We are sure that the Pope will know how to address this issue and decide according to his conscience. He will know what to say and what not to say.” It should be remembered that in a Country where 85% of a population of over 52 million people practice Theravada Buddhism, and where conflicts with some of the 135 ethnicities in the bordering Countries are still ongoing, even 700,000 Catholics are a minority. The Jesuits of Myanmar are actively engaged in the social realm, focusing their efforts on helping refugees, families in difficulty, young people, investing in education for the development of their Country, which, for the first time after a 54-year-long military rule, with the victory of de facto leader, Nobel Peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has finally regained hope. The crisis in the internal State of Rakhine – that drove 620 000 Muslim refugees to flee from into Bangladesh as a result of military violence – has further exacerbated the situation on the ground. The Jesuit Refugee Service provides assistance to displaced Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, where Caritas Bangladesh supports 29.000 families. “We intend to continue assisting the refugees and all those in need – they said – and we also want this government to stay in place, for the military could take advantage of criticisms against democracy in order to regain power.”

Papal Visit: an unscheduled meeting expected for November 29. Jesuit vocations are increasing in Myanmar, counting some 30 seminarians to date, and the local clergy is looking forward to meet their Pontiff and Confrère. They told SIR that they hope in

a private meeting with the Jesuits on November 29, as has often happened during Papal visits.

In Yangon the Jesuits work in a very poor slum and in a Muslim neighbourhood, where they rebuilt 600 homes destroyed by the Nargis cyclone in 2008. They are mainly involved in ensuring university education for the young, regardless of ethnicity and religion. Students include Rohingya Muslims, and coexistence proceeds peacefully.

A third of 10.0000 Kayah refugees could return to their homes. The situation of 10 000 refugees of the Karenni minority from the Kayah State seems to be improving. The refugees live in two camps across the border with Thailand. They fled at the end of the 1990s as a result of the armed conflict between their guerrilla fighters and the army. Peace talks began in 2012, and led to the signing of ceasefire agreements. “Now the situation in the Kayah State is more stable, they enjoy greater freedom of movement, education and healthcare services – said a local worker from an international organization. -: we will let people decide whether they wish to stay in Thailand or return to Myanmar. At least a third of them could decide to return.” All Burmese Catholics who started the countdown to the Pope’s visit (the major events will be broadcast live also by public television networks),

strongly hope “he will bring a message of peace, love and unity for the growth of the whole Country.

His humbleness and kindness, his witness, will be of great help to us all. He can teach us to accept each other for who we are, regardless of religion or ethnicity.” There are great expectations with regard to the Visit’s impact on everyday life, presently complicated by bureaucracy, prohibitions and discriminations, especially against minority groups. “For decades we were closed-in, questioned, followed.