Jihadism, 10 things worth knowing. Who’s behind it and how it can be fought

Ten things worth knowing about Jidahism, a phenomenon which, since 2014, has deeply transformed our cities and our lives. We asked Professor Paolo Branca, expert in Islamic Studies and Professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, to summarize in ten points the most important aspects of this phenomenon, where it originated from, its transformation, who’s behind it and how it can be fought

Armed with Kalashnikovs and knives. Strapped with explosives. Alone or in organized groups. Terrorism has entered our homes, and since it started inflicting its first mortal blows the challenge has been how to defeat it, and most of all, how to stop it from overwhelming our lives through fear.

According to a recent Report drawn up and published by ISPI (Institute for International Political Studies), since June 2014 – the year when ISIS declared itself and independent Islamic State – to June 2017, there have been 51 terror attacks committed by 65 terrorists in 8 world Countries. In the 51 attacks, 395 people died are 1549 were left wounded (without counting the attackers). But who are the Jihadists? To whom and to which current of thought do they refer to? Against who are we fighting and how can this battle be won? We asked Professor Paolo Branca, expert in Islamic Studies, Professor of Arab Language and Literature at the University of Milan, to compile a ten-point guideline on everything that needs to be known on the phenomenon of Jihadism.

What it is (definition of the phenomenon). It’s an ideology and a practice characterising radical Islamic groups that wage veritable wars (as in the case of ISIS) or forms of terrorism against enemies inside and outside the Islamic world with the purpose of re-establishing the Caliphate or imposing an Islamic form of government, also in political and juridical terms, whose territories are mostly inhabited by Muslims. The root “jihad”, what does it mean. The root of this term means “effort.” In the Koran, that dates back to 12 years previous to Prophet Mohammed’s preaching in his hometown – Mecca – jihad never refers to “war”, rather, it means the commitment and zeal of the new monotheistic faith opposed by the pagans. When the term “jihad” took on a different meaning.Only after the forced migration of the Prophet and his followers in Medina, in the following 10 years of his mission, the term took on also the meaning of armed combat. However, it was primarily intended as a reactive and defensive form of combat. After Prophet Mohammed’s death, the Caliphate was established, comparable to what for us was the Holy Roman Empire. The jihad thus also became a war of expansion and conquest, but only the established authority could proclaim it, and it had to respect limits enshrined in Islamic Law which forbids, for example, to harm women, children, old people, sick people and monks.