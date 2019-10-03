Religions in Europe: an Erasmus for “peace-builders”. Mogherini: recognising the positive role of religions

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini launched a “Global Exchange on religion in society.” The project is planned to be operational in the first half of 2020 with funds from the EU budget. The initiative aims to create opportunities to connect people, organizations and community actors in the field of social inclusion

European institutions have decided to support civil society actors committed to improve social cohesion through the contribution of faith. In September, during a Conference in Brussels attended by 150 representatives of civil society, governments and religious institutions, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini announced the creation of a “Global Exchange on Religion in Society”, a “kind of Erasmus for civil society actors and activists who are working on faith and social inclusion.”