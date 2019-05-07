Schuman’s “concrete dream”. Memory and topical relevance of May 9, Feast of Europe

The "Declaration” of the French Foreign Minister , released in 1950, led to the creation of the first European Community. On the aftermath of the war, the “founding fathers” managed to ensure economic - and eventually political -cooperation, in order to rebuild the continent after the destructions caused by world war. The value of solidarity, to be rediscovered at a time of closures and nationalism. The original contribution of Catholic politicians

Parigi, 9 maggio 1950: Dichiarazione Schuman. Nelle altre foto il politico francese con Jean Monnet e con Adenauer e De Gasperi

“A united Europe was not achieved and we had war!”. Only five years had gone by since the end of World War II when, in the late afternoon of May 9, 1950, the French Minister for Foreign Affairs Robert Schuman delivered these words before over 200 journalists hastily summoned in the press room of the Quai d’Orsay.

The understanding of nationalism of the Romantic era, that in some cases drew inspiration from a lofty concept of solidarity between peoples, had degenerated into a form of nationalism that exalts the power and the self-determination of nation-States at war with other States.

From nationalism to war it was but a short step:

war was not considered an act of insanity but a necessary and logical consequence of power. War was the product of hatred against diversity, and Jews were the first targets followed by the Roma, the disabled, homosexuals, and eventually the neighbours, deemed dangerous and potential invaders. Only a few wise men, un-listened to and persecuted, requested to refrain from waging a war, to shut down weapons factories, not to bring sons, husbands, brothers to the battlefield, they demanded that women should no longer be objects of violence, they asked to put an end to the culture of the enemy.

In that Europe that was still covered by rubble and dead corpses, Robert Schuman had the audacity to transform coal and steel, instruments of war and of contention between Germany and France for over eighty years, in tools of peaceful reconciliation. If today peace is a fait accompli, and is – sadly! – largely taken for granted, we owe it to this Christian man anguished by past ordeals, considered to be a born utopian, a foolish dreamer.

The man who is speaking, standing upright with his friend and faithful collaborator Jean Monnet to his right, is a competent politician who viewed political life as an ideal of service since he was a young man, nourished by profound Christian convictions, by Eucharistic and Marian piety, and by values mastered in his humanistic studies.

In his Declaration to the press, Schuman announces the reconciliation between France and Germany: he, the winner, extends his hands to those who were defeated in order to remove all the causes that had sparked off three wars.

The gesture of a true prophet: