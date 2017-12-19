Europe of peoples and States: diversity, identities, common destinies

Nation-states and Europe as a whole are cultural and political phenomena resulting from integration and unification processes. However, while the respective national processes came to fruition over a long period of time, granting self-affirmation and security to nation-States within well-defined legal frameworks and borders, the status of the European Union – hence its identity – is yet unstable. Follows a reflection on EU internal dynamics, taking into account nationalisms and particularism alike, exemplified by the Brexit option and Catalonia

Enshrined within the European Union owing to its member Countries, more precisely, to its nation-States: it is constitutionally expressed in the composition of its governing body, the European Council, that comprises the heads of state or government of the member states. In adherence to EU democratization processes, member States citizens – who are also EU citizens – call for an increasingly greater role in the EU’s foundation and development. This is being done via a gradual intensification of European Parliament responsibilities and duties and thus it can rightly be described as a Union of States, which reflects the union of its citizens, and indicates European Union identity. Indeed, organization and composition, along with its expressions – policies and achievements – form part of the ways in which identity is expressed.

However, it is scarcely revealing of European identity, namely, that very awareness that makes the European Union a Community, the fountainhead of cohesion and the grounds for consent on which reposes the potential of Europe’s unity.” Naturally, such awareness includes all those aspects that compose Europe’s identity in its present Union form. Just as it is necessary to distinguish between the identity of Europe (or European Union understood as its political expression) and European identity, a distinction must equally be made between the identity of nation-States – expressed with their own regulations, initiatives etc. – and national identities reflecting the populations’ sense of belonging to a given nation with its own history, culture etc. This analogy is justified by the fact that nation-States and Europe as a whole are cultural and political phenomena resulting from integration and unification processes. However, while the respective national processes came to fruition over a long period of time, granting self-affirmation and security to nation-States within well-defined legal frameworks and borders, the status of the European Union – hence its identity – is yet unstable. Its goals remain uncertain. Its constitutional framework is incomplete, along with its geographic definition. Europe existed long before the nations that were born from Europe as its offspring. On the other hand, nation-States existed before the European Union, created by mutual agreement. European conscience thus includes the identity of European nations, connected to Europe’s identity in many different ways. It could be said that:

European identity shapes national identities and vice versa.