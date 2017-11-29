EU funding for economy, labour, research, security, environment. Alongside with the migration issue

The EU budget for 2018 is set at 144 bln Euros. The sum does not exceed 1% of EU-28 GDP. Investments for youths, agriculture and SMEs. Solidarity is the overarching criterion of fund distribution

Il commissario Ue al bilancio, Günther H. Oettinger

“Do we want an EU able to deliver what citizens expect? Then we need to make sure that it has a robust budget”: Siegfried Muresan, Romanian MEP, is responsible for most of the matters related to the EU’s 2018 budget. On several occasions he highlighted the need to maintain budgetary levels capable of meeting the countless challenges Europe is called to address, whilst keeping in line with the EU’s increased responsibilities, as enshrined in the Lisbon Treaty. Moreover, everyone expects the EU to address countless problems, responding to citizens’ expectations, but the annual budget available remains the same, anchored to 1% of EU-28 GDP. Funded items include measures for economic growth, youth employment, research, security and migrants reception.

The signature after the “conciliation.” The budgetary approval process is rather complex. Commission tabled an initial proposal for the 2018 draft budget past Spring, on May 30th: at that point the EU Parliament and Council of Ministers, the two budgetary authorities of the EU, took a position on this subject. The Council formally adopted its position on 4 September, while the European Parliament adopted its position on 25 October 2017. The divergence of views of the two bodies made it necessary – as happens every year – to open a “conciliation procedure”, completed on November 18. The EU leaders will officially sign next year’s budget during today’s Parliament plenary in Brussels, due to enter into force on January 1st.

Funds for 28 Countries. EU Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, in charge of budget, welcomed this achievement with the following words: “This is a budget for all. It will go to create more jobs, more growth, more investments. It will help young people find jobs and internships. It will help making Europe more secure. Every euro must be spent efficiently and create added value for Europe.” His words echoed those conveyed every year on such occasion. In truth, while announced as consistent, the budget

appears to be rather modest, considering that it should bring added value to 28 Countries

(including the United Kingdom, until it remains in the “common home”). The EU budget envisages 160.1 billion Euros in commitments – namely, the money that can be agreed in contracts in a given year – and 144.7 billion in payment credits (money that will be paid out in 2018). This is the amount deserving special attention.

The various chapters. At a closer glance, the various chapters of next year’s budget envisage 66.6 billion to “smart and inclusive growth” (a 34.9% increase compared to 2017), an item that includes all the investments for economic development, enterprises, vocational training, opportunities for young people, markets, research directed to production, infrastructures… The “sustainable growth – natural resources” chapter will be funded with 56.1 billion Euros (+3.6%): consisting in support to agriculture, breeding, and environmental protection. These two items represent four-fifths of the budget. Other appropriations include “security and citizenship”, foreign policy, and administrative expenses critical to the performance of the EU machine (staff, offices, etc.)

A helping hand to the economy. The details of next year’s appropriations allocated with EU funding (revenue items flowing into the EU budget are almost entirely based on Member States’ payments according to population, economic strength and VAT) show that “nearly half of the funds – €77.5 billion in commitments – will go to making our economy stronger, our universities more competitive, our companies better equipped to compete on the global market place”, the Commission stated in a release. For example, €2 billion will go to the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the core of the Juncker Plan;

€11.2 billion will go to Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation funding program.