A “Pillar of social rights” to ensure that Europe is more than markets and currency

Past November 17 EU institutions, in conjunction with Member States and social partners, produced a document that reaffirms citizens’ rights and sets the direction for true “cohesion and convergence” of EU-27 in this area, ranging from vocational training to employment, from the protection of minors to reconciliation of work, family and private life, from welfare to housing policies. But now words must turn into actions.

Twenty pillars that are essential “for fair and well-functioning labour markets and welfare systems”; a shared guideline “for improved living and working conditions for everyone in Europe.” The “Pillar of Social Rights” of the European Union, presented in April by the Commission, following discussions between the European Parliament and the European Commission, adopted by the Council of Ministers of the EU in October, was finally signed on November 17 during the summit in Gothenburg, with an all-embracing debate between the leaders of EU27 member Countries, EU institutions and social partners. Moreover, what’s the origin of the Social Rights Pillar? Was there a need for it? What are its contents and its possible impact?

What kind of document is it?

The “European pillar of social rights” is a tool to identify and address the challenges arising from societal, technological and economic, professional developments; it is aimed at creating the grounds for and to accompany EU Countries’ progress towards veritable cohesion and convergence in this area, so that every EU citizen – who is given a central role – regardless of nationality or Country of residence, may enjoy equal rights, social protection, and opportunities; it restores a primary role to citizens and to social protection, after years-long efforts devoted to the integration of the single market and currency; it addresses the emergencies of the past years, including those caused by the economic crisis; it requires, ensuing its formal proclamation, new legislative and political steps to become a reality of everyday life. In a nutshell, it’s a “policy document” that reiterates some of the rights enshrined in the so-called “Community acquis” (the body of common rights and obligations that are binding on all EU countries, notably the Charter of Fundamental Rights), integrated in such a way so as to acknowledge social and historical transformations.

Why so many “chapters”?

The 20 chapters of the Pillar are divided into three sections: equal opportunities and access to the job market; fair working conditions; social protection and inclusion. It covers a broad range of topics owing to the current articulation and complexity of social realities and to the diversity of the conditions in which the 500 million European citizens live in the 27 countries of the Union, from the Mediterranean to the Baltic Sea, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Black Sea. The chapters focus on, inter alia: Education, training and life-long learning (each principles is expanded to include relevant commitments and actions); gender equality; active support to employment; secure and adaptable employment and right to fair wages that provide for a decent standard of living; social dialogue and involvement of workers; healthy and safe work environment; childcare and support to children; unemployment benefits; old age income and pensions; health care; housing and assistance to the homeless. Most of these areas fall within the national and political competence of Member States. But in this way the EU is entrusted with the responsibility of defining the overall framework of these rights and the guidelines leading to their implementation. Moreover, the EU has its own share of competences to ensure the full enforcement of said principles. Hence the “Pillar” enunciates a set of initiatives, at legislative and non-legislative level alike, regarding, for example, work-life balance (working hours, parental leave …) access to education, social protection.

Some examples?

Just like all official documents or “fundamental charters”, the “Pillar of Social rights” adopted by Parliament, Council and Commission of the EU on November 17 must now turn into actions, as pointed out by participants in the Gothenburg summit, and as reiterated in a joint statement of ecumenical nature signed by COMECE (Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community) and by the Council of Churches. Understanding the document’s “language” requires delving into the details of its 20 principles. For example, the first focuses on “Education, training and life-long learning.” It reads: “Everyone has the right to quality and inclusive education, training and life-long learning in order to maintain and acquire skills that enable them to participate fully in society and manage successfully transitions.” The third, on “Equal Opportunies”, states: “Regardless of gender, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation, everyone has the right to equal treatment and opportunities regarding employment, social protection, education, and access to goods and services available to the public. Equal opportunities of under-represented groups shall be fostered.” The ninth, extremely interesting principle, refers to “Work-family balance”: “Parents and people with caring responsibilities have the right to suitable leave, flexible working arrangements and access to care services. Women and men shall have equal access to special leaves of absence in order to fulfil their caring responsibilities and be encouraged to use them in a balanced way.”

Is there mention of minors, disabled and homeless people?

The 11th pillar, titled “Childcare and support to children”, states that “children have the right to affordable early childhood education and care of good quality. Children have the right to protection from poverty. Children from disadvantaged backgrounds have the right to specific measures to enhance equal opportunities.” Number 17, on “Inclusion of people with disabilities”, recites: “People with disabilities have the right to income support that ensures living in dignity, services that enable them to participate in the labour market and in society, and a work environment adapted to their needs.” “Housing and assistance for the homeless” is addressed in the 19th pillar. “Access to social housing or housing assistance of good quality shall be provided for those in need. Vulnerable people have the right to appropriate assistance and protection against forced eviction. Adequate shelter and services shall be provided to the homeless in order to promote their social inclusion.”