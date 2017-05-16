Sweden acts towards migrants. Reception, new fears and elections ahead

George Joseph, in charge of Caritas’ migration office, shared with SIR an overview of the Scandinavian Country, traditionally open to foreigners but currently leaning towards nationalistic drives and populist closures and inclined to adopt – after having opened its doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees - restrictive measures. The role of religious communities and the Pope’s message delivered during last year’s visit.

A month ago, past April 7, a terror attack shattered the heart of Stockholm, leaving 5 dead and nine wounded. Forty-eight hours after those events over twenty thousand people gathered in the main square of the Swedish capital for a “love demonstration” (Kärleksmanifestation), following the initiative of an immigrant, Damon Rasti, to say NO to fear and YES to the courage of preserving Sweden’s welcoming and tolerant features. Once again, the issue of immigration tops the political agenda, in view of the 2018 election, and with an election campaign that seems to have taken off on Stockholm’s Square that same April 7.

Reception and laws. George Joseph, in charge of Caritas Sweden Migration Office, shared some of the figures: in 2015, 263,000 asylum-seekers arrived over a period of only few months; 36,000 were unaccompanied children, more than half from Afghanistan. “The Swedish migration agency is a very well-regulated system in terms of migrants’ reception, but with 14,000 arrivals a month it slipped into chaos.” Immediate support came from the Churches, civil society, individuals, with an attitude of acceptance and empathy favoured by the government until “they realized that their efforts were not shared at European level.”

Thus border controls were introduced along with restrictive measures adopted in July 2016, due to remain in force until 2018.

Asylum-seekers presently receive a 3-year temporary – no longer permanent – permit (which is reduced to 13 months for those with a subsidiary refugee status). They are not entitled to family reunification, subject to certain exceptions. While in the past asylum-seekers whose requests were rejected were allowed to remain for some time in governmental reception facilities, they now have 4 weeks to leave the country voluntarily, otherwise they are literally thrown into the streets and stop receiving all forms of support. As a result, in 2016 arrivals dropped to 29 thousand. “I’m afraid that Sweden will adopt these laws on a permanent basis”, George Joseph remarked with a resigned tone. “Unfortunately we are the second Scandinavian Country, after Denmark, that has adopted such restrictive legislation, and with the passing of the years the Country has grown less welcoming.” Moreover, the new system entails higher costs for the State, since “after three years or 13 months, these people can’t be sent back. They will have to start a permit application process all over again. There is also a stark contradiction: applying for a work permit requires a permanent residence permit, thereby increasing individual insecurity and social costs. The Churches call for greater support to integration and to the efforts of civil society.”

Some figures. Once the reception emergency is overcome this is bound to be the challenge that Sweden will have to face in the coming months. 72% of all requests have been accepted; 100% of the requests filed by Syrian and Eritrean migrants, 49% of those of Iraqi and Afghanis while 85% of migrant children were accepted into the Country. Those who were rejected were sent back to Afghanistan.

“Obviously many rejected asylum-seekers remain in the Country as illegal migrants” and receive the help of the Churches and of Caritas.

It’s hard to find a job “in the short term. Sweden has a population of 10 million people and a relatively small job market. Thus many people live on unemployment benefits. Among the immigrant population unemployment rates are three times higher compared to Swedes. However, in the long term, amounting to approximately 8 years, the gap is partly bridged. In fact many new immigrants learn the language and find a job.” The social response to this situation is twofold. While on the one side “the response continues even after the emergency situation, reaching peaks of solidarity I had never experienced before”, on the other “attitudes of extremism and populism displayed by the ‘Swedish Democrats’ linger on, gaining increasing support according to recent opinion polls (now at 19%). This too is part of reality.”

The role of the Churches. In addition to reception and integration, the Churches have taken action with a campaign “calling for the recovery of Sweden’s humanitarian tradition that used to be more open to immigrant families and minors. A petition calling for the repeal of the restrictive laws with over 80 thousand signatures was submitted to the government.” The discussions with the involved ministers and governmental agencies are ongoing. “The political realm appreciates the moral leadership assumed by the Churches. However, we were clearly told that the European Union must face its responsibilities and that Sweden cannot welcome millions of people into the Country.”

Swedish politicians fear that “if the permits were to become permanent again, or if family reunifications were made easier, the majority of asylum-seekers in Europe would be directed to Sweden. I don’t think it would happen.”

In fact in the first three months of 2017 8 thousand asylum-requests were filed in. “Sweden is no longer considered an attractive Country. It’s the sign that politicians were yearning for.”

The Pope, the election… Would there be enough room? “Yes, Sweden is a rich Country. We would manage to handle these figures. A temporary situation of chaos is possible, but it would eventually be overcome. We need it, because the population is ageing, as it is throughout Europe. When I see the situation of Italy and Greece and of other European Countries I wish that Nordic Countries were more generous, especially at this moment in time.” Pope’s Francis’ visit to Sweden “was a great success. His speech on social issues was largely appreciated. Nonetheless we continue adopting restrictive legislation. It’s a contradition, and there is no sign that the Country will return to the previous situation, also because elections are coming up and there are fears over the growing consensus of nationalist political parties.”