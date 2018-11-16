World Day of the Poor. Msgr. Fisichella: “An embrace to all the poor in the world from the heart of Saint Peter’s Square”

A health care centre has been set up in the heart of Saint Peter’s Square in the week leading up to the World Day of the Poor providing free medical treatment to all poor and homeless people. We retraced the main events programmed for the Day celebrated next Sunday, announced by Pope Francis at the end of the Jubilee of Mercy, with Msgr. Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

Last year’s makeshift tensile structure is now a veritable prefabricated 330 square-meter facility replicating the structure of a hospital. The “solidarity health clinic” was set up a few days ago in the heart of Saint Peter’s Square on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor established by Pope Francis at the end of the Jubilee. The event is coordinated and promoted in dioceses worldwide by the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization. We interviewed the Prefect, Msgr. Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council, after the blessing of the facility set up for all those – Italians and foreigners alike – whose life experiences make it difficult for them to access medical care.

A moment of “evangelization, prayer and sharing”, with the last, with the outcast, with the hungry. Thus the Pope defined the World Day of the Poor, now in its second year. How did it go last year and what are the novelties of this year’s event?

Last year it was just the beginning, and it could be said that we practically “improvised” this initiative established by the Pope at the end of the Jubilee of Mercy. Yet it was a huge success, there was enormous participation not only in Rome but also in other dioceses worldwide, within movements, associations, and especially inside the parishes. This year we got to work immediately, and as early as June the Holy Father released his message titled: ” This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him.” This year the mobile health clinic was placed in the heart of Saint Peter’s Square, on the left-hand side of the square, adjacent to the Charlemagne Wing of Bernini’s colonnade, to offer free medical exams to all those in need who normally encounter many difficulties in accessing medical treatment.

It’s a concrete sign of the Pope’s Christian love, which the Pope asked to be expressed here in this square to welcome and embrace – as Bernini’s colonnade does every day with millions of tourists from world countries – all those people experiencing difficult circumstances. The free health care facility will be open from morning to evening, until the square remains open, that is, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. This year it was decided to extend the opening hours to meet the needs of people who for various reasons prefer to move around in the evening.