Christian Churches in Italy. The newly-established “Ecumenical consultation body” is a sign of unity for Italy

On December 5, in Rome, at 13.34 local time, an important step was made on the ecumenical journey of Christian Churches in Italy. A long-awaited organism, provisionally named “Ecumenical consultation body of Christian Churches in Italy”, was finally established. Far from being a new “juridical” structure, it’s a permanent instrument for encounter, signalling the “will to move forward along the path undertaken by the Churches over the past years with the creation of a liaison and consultation body to advance and promote Christians’ voices on issues of topical or urgent relevance, and to promote joint initiatives; which can be officially recognized by all stakeholders, namely, by every Church”, Fr Cristiano Bettega, Director of the Office for Ecumenism and Dialogue of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, (CEI), told SIR.

Its members and the next steps. Dignitaries of the Catholic Church, of the Armenian Apostolic Church, of the Copt Orthodox Church, of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy (with its member Churches, Baptists, Salvation army, Lutherans, Methodists and Waldensians), of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, of the Church of England, gave the green light to the initiative in the seat of the Italian Bishops’ Conference. Representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Italy and of the Holy Orthodox Archdiocese of Italy and Malta (Ecumenical Patriarchate), albeit interested in becoming members of the permanent body, could not attend the meeting. The next step is tabled for February 12 2018, when the representatives of Christian Churches will meet again to define “an internal regulation on the procedures of the consultation body, its venues and the timeframe of the meetings, along with its participating members”, said Fr Bettega, who promptly added: “with the freedom of keeping the doors open to everyone. In fact, with the determined intention to involve in this process those Churches that for various reasons have not been part of this working group so far.” The newly-established body, similar to others already set up in several European Countries, is the fruit of the working group that conceived, proposed and coordinated the important ecumenical meeting in Assisi at the end of November 2017, when Christians from different denominations – the above-mentioned –came together to undertake a joint reflection on how each Church interprets “the joint appeal to be always kindled by the one and only Gospel.”

The voice of the Catholic bishop. Msgr. Ambrogio Spreafico, bishop of Frosinone-Veroli-Ferentino, President of the CEI Commission for Ecumenism, commended the initiative and reiterated that the new joint commission must be viewed in continuity with the experience of the past months: “It is the fruit of a joint commitment; and we don’ want it to be dispersed or be an episodic occurrence. Thus, in agreement with all interested parties, we conceived this ‘consultation body’ that will be very light by nature. It is meant to serve as a workshop for dialogue, proposals and initiatives.” The Consultation body, underlined Msgr. Spreafico,

“is a sign for Italy.”

“It cannot be denied that we live in a socially divided context. By paradox, instead of uniting, globalization has caused more division than unity. These signs of division are disseminated day after day at social and political level. As Christians we wish to bear witness to the fact that despite the differences that still separate us, working together is possible. But for this to happen nobody must claim to possess the absolute truth. It’s a fundamental principle. Even though everyone thinks they are iwalking in the truth, it’s important to recognize the signs of unity in our fellow others. These signs can become mutual gifts.”

The Federation of Evangelical Churches. “It’s a long-awaited achievement”, said Luca Maria Negro, President of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, who recalled that this year marked the 30th anniversary of the Ecumenical Council of Churches of France (CECEF). He added: “The joint service marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and the related event in Lund, attended by Pope Francis, constituted a breakthrough in the relations between the Churches. What was otherwise deemed unconceivable has finally happened. Thus, if finally ecumenism is no longer an episodic occurrence this is also due to our joint commitment.” The “Consultation body” is a place “for mutual understanding.” “Focusing our concerns solely on theological issues is not enough”, underlined Rev Negro.

It’s important for Christians in Italy to give common witness of peace, justice, and the protection of the creation.”

From this perspective the ecumenical experience of the humanitarian corridors supported by the Federation, along with the Waldensian panel and the Community of Sant’Egidio, holds great value. “We gave witness to the significance of being Christians today before the tragedy of migration. I’d like to consider this ecumenical consultation body as an organism that is not confined to purely theological issues but that can also jointly address a set of thorny issues that lie at the heart of our society.”