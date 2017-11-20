The Pope in Myanmar. Father Mariano Soe Naing, “messenger of reconciliation, peace and forgiveness”

Pope Francis will be in Myanmar from November 27 to 30. He is the first Pope to visit a Country that overcame 55 years of military rule. "We expect a message of encouragement to continue following the path of democratic development in the Country”, said Father Mariano Soe Naing, spokesperson of Myanmar’s Bishops’ Conference, who highlighted the most significant legs of the visit for SIR.

Sede della Conferenza episcopale a Yangon

(from Yangon) Messenger “of reconciliation, forgiveness, and peace.” It’s the content of Pope Francis’ video message to Myanmar ahead of his visit to Yangon scheduled for November 26, said Father Mariano Soe Naing, spokesperson of the Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, after having uploaded it on the official page on the Apostolic visit to Myanmar. Speaking in Italian with subtitles in Burmese language, Francis addressed the small Catholic community of this Country, a minority of 700 thousand faithful in a Country where Buddhism represents 85% of the population. “My visit is meant to confirm the Catholic community of Myanmar in its worship of God and its witness to the Gospel that teaches the dignity of every man and woman and commands us to open our hearts to others, especially the poor and those in need.” Francis delivered his first message to the Nation:

“I wish to visit Myanmar in a spirit of respect and encouragement of the efforts that have sought to build harmony and cooperation in the service of the common good.”

The Bishops’ Conference. We are in Yangon, in the seat of the Country’s Bishops’ Conference, amidst lush tropical vegetation,. The offices are full of people who respectfully take off their shoes before entering the building. A widespread feeling of excited anticipation is clearly perceivable: computers are switched on, the phones on the desks are ringing on the desks. With Father Mariano we retraced the legs of this apostolic journey that for the first time brings a Pope to Myanmar.

The 55-year-long military dictatorship ended only recently.

The first free democratic elections were held two years ago and the multitude went to the polls for the first time. In 2010 the new wind of freedom led to the release of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who enjoys widespread esteem and support throughout the Country.

The press. Francis is scheduled to land in Yangon on November 27 with a flight from Rome, on which he will travel accompanied by 69

journalists. He will be welcomed by 200 more journalists and the Bishops’ Conference has already prepared a press room for them at the Shangri-La Hotel in Yangon, where on November 27, at 9:00 a.m. will be held the first press conference for the presentation of the visit. Mons. John Saw Yaw Han, auxiliary bishop of Yangon, local coordinator of the Visit, will deliver the press conference. After his arrival the Pope will transfer to the archbishopric, no meeting is scheduled for the afternoon.

Meeting with national authorities. On November 28 the Holy Father will fly to the capital Nay Pyi Taw, where he will be meeting President Aung San Suu Ky, leader of the National League for Democracy. A welcoming ceremony will take place at the International Convention Center, where the Pope – speaking in Italian and translated into the local language – will deliver his first public address. Anticipation and excitement are building: Francis will be welcomed by representatives of the Government and of the diplomatic corps. “A total of 700/800 people”, said Father Mariano, who described the meeting as “one of the most important events of the visit.” He added: “the Country is going through an extremely delicate and difficult transition.

The Pope is expected to convey a message of encouragement to proceed along the path leading to the democratic development of the Country.”

Myanmar is a geographically large Country, with 135 distinct ethnic groups. Each State of Myanmar has a different history with ethnic groups that were involved in armed conflicts with the central government, some of which are still ongoing. The treatment of the Rohingya, the Muslim minority group, victim of forced migration, persecution and deprivation of nationality, made headlines. “Reconciliation, peace and forgiveness: these are the key points of Francis’ message to the people of Myanmar”, said the spokesperson of Burmese bishops. “We have all experienced great suffering, and the Pope will address the Country as a whole”, he added. In fact Myanmar has been hit by manifold crises, such as the one involving the displaced Christian minority of Kachin. Although the Country is rich in natural resources – gold, gemstones, oil – wealth is concentrated in only few hands, and 40% of the population live in absolute poverty. But it’s also a young Country, and today “Myanmar wants to grow”, pointed out Father Mariano. Most of all, “it intends to continue following the path of transformation and change.”

The automobile, Catholics, Buddhists. As on previous occasions, also this time the government made available a Mercedes for the Holy Father, but, as customary, Francis said he preferred travelling on a simple automobile and opted for a dark blue Mark2 Toyota. On November 29, at 9:00 am local time, the Pope will celebrate the first public Mass at Kyaik ka san Ground, a stadium that can host all 200-300 thousand Catholics – a third of the 700-thousand Catholic population – due to arrive from all over the Country to attend the Eucharistic celebration. To date, 100-150 Catholics are expected to arrive, considering the distance and the high costs for a Country like Myanmar. They will be travelling from the Regions of Kachin, Kayah, Chin, Karen and Shan, that have the most numerous Catholic communities. The faithful are expected to be wearing their traditional dress. Some of them will travel for 3-4 days to reach Yangon. For the occasion, the national government made available free train tickets. The Holy Mass – due to be celebrated in Latin, English and Burmese – will be attended by Catholics arriving from neighbouring Countries such as Thailand, Korea and Vietnam, as well as by Muslims, Hindu, Buddhists, and obviously by members and leaders of Christian Churches. A few days ago a family was randomly selected to meet the Pope on this occasion. In the afternoon, at 4:15, the Pope will meet with the Supreme “Sangha” Council of Buddhist Monks in the Kaba Aye Centre, (“World Peace Centre”). On the occasion Pope Francis will deliver his speech followed by the address of the leader of the Supreme Council. Catholic-Buddhist relations are very good here too, also owing to the placid nature of the Buddhist population.

This meeting – the spokesperson said – “will reaffirm Catholics’ respect for Buddhism, and that the Country’s future also stems from the mutual respect of the various religious traditions and ethnicities.”

Meetings with the bishops and with young people. At the end of the day the Holy Father will meet the bishops of Myanmar’s 16 dioceses. The following day, before flying to Bangladesh, the Pope will celebrate Holy Mass with young people in St Mary’s Cathedral: as many as 6 thousand are expected to arrive, and since the Cathedral can host no more than 1500, mega-screens will be set up outside the building. “Dear friends – the Pope said in the video-message –as I prepare to visit Myanmar I want to send a word of greeting and friendship to all her people. I am looking forward to meeting you.”