Feast of Europe: father Poquillon (Comece), the EU “shows that peace is possible. An extremely relevant message”

(Brussels) What legacy has Robert Schuman, the Father of Europe, left to the young ì? “Today’s young people – father Olivier Poquillon, general secretary of Comece, says to SIR on the day of the Feast of Europe – have not experienced Schuman’s age and maybe they do not know his political message. But they certainly benefit from the results of his efforts, which are extremely relevant and which we have been entrusted with”. Schuman, Poquillon goes on, “has shown us a journey of human and political commitment as a lively legacy to be capitalised on, in our age. He gives responsibility to our countries, to the Churches themselves, not only for building the ‘common house’ but also for the role that Europe can play in the world. A role of peace, of cohabitation between different nations. Europe shows, especially at this time in history, that peace and reconciliation between peoples that have fought each other is possible. And this is still an extremely valuable lesson”.