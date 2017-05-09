Feast of Europe: father Poquillon (Comece), “The Churches call on Christians to be politically committed”

Padre Olivier Poquillon, segretario generale Comece

(Brussels) “Nowadays, Europe is at a crossroads: it can get back together or break up. The Catholic Church too considers this a key, fundamental time for building peace and solidarity between different peoples and states”. Father Olivier Poquillon o.p., general secretary of Comece (Commission of EU Bishops Conferences), speaks on May 9th, the day of the Feast of Europe. “In the elections that have taken place”, in the Netherlands and in France, “or those ahead”, in Malta, in the United Kingdom, in Germany, maybe in Italy, the citizens are called to get the European project back”. Actually, the Dominican father Poquillon points out, “The Bishops Conferences of several countries have produced documents that call on Christians to be politically committed. Committed to a politics that does not boil down to working to win the next election but that wants to serve the country, that does not aim at power, but at the common good, and that has an international outlook”. May 9th is the Feast of Europe: what message for today? “This Feast is a favourable opportunity to urge women and men of good will, and especially young people, to invest time and energy into accomplishing good politics”.