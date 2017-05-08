Politics: Trimarium, a new alliance between Adriatic, Baltic and North Sea countries. “A more united Central Europe for a more united Europe”

“A more united Central Europe for a more united Europe” is the motto of the initiative taken by 12 European countries, whose presidents will meet in Wroclaw, Poland, in July, to improve cohesion along the north-south axis and thus “strengthen the stability of the continent”. The Trimarium, which includes the Adriatic, Baltic and North Sea regions, was officially launched in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in August 2016. It includes the Visegrad Group (Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia), the Baltic States (Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) as well as Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Romania. “We want Europe to be united, not least through a united infrastructure to fill the development gap between countries”, as recently explained by Krzysztof Szczerski, Chief of the Cabinet of the President of Poland. Szczerski added that “the infrastructure of the east-west axis has been built for years”, and “now it’s the turn of the north-south axis”. US President Donald Trump has been invited to the Wroclaw meeting too. An official invitation has also been sent to the EU, since cooperation in energy, transport, digitalisation and economy must be accomplished, as pointed out by Szczerski, “with and in Europe”. Some analysts point out that the Trimarium “might be an opportunity to reform the EU”, while others find that that the participating countries “have conflicting interests” with Russia.