Malta: mgr. Scicluna (archbishops), message for election. Forum on “Europe of faith, healing and hospitality” under way

“All priests and men of religion can play a positive role with their mission in the Church and in society, and be a sign and instrument of unity and love in the community”, the archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna, wrote in a message in the run-up to the early legislative election of June 3rd. The archbishop calls all clergy to “not take part in political meetings and other political events, not be involved in initiatives or write about political issues in papers or magazines, and not appear on mass media run by political parties, except for religious programmes and on condition they have been authorised by their ordinaries”. On the contrary, mgr. Scicluna calls to “inspire feelings of fraternity, love, understanding and tolerance in words and actions” and to pray to “be helped by the light of the Holy Spirit”, adding to every Mass, until Saturday June 3rd, the special invocation “to choose suitable leaders for our country”, able “to look for our real wealth”. The fourth Forum of the State of the Union, called “Towards a Europe of faith, healing and hospitality”, organised by the Schuman Centre and the European Christian Political Foundation, in partnership with the archdiocese of Malta, has been going on since yesterday, also in Malta. NATO, Africa, refugees, interreligious dialogue and populism will be addressed in its sessions. The meeting will be closed by the President of the Republic of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.