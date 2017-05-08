Approfondimenti
French election: Mgr. Dumas’ best wishes (French Bishops) to Macron, “demanding mission at the service of the country and the common good”

“Emmanuel Macron has won. May our best wishes and prayers accompany him in his demanding mission at the service of France and the common good”. Mgr. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, Secretary General and spokesperson of the French Bishops’ Conference, was the first to congratulate the new president in a tweet, before the release, probably tomorrow, of an official statement.

