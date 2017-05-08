Fatima: card. Amato (Holy See), “there’s no hidden fourth secret”

“Fatima is a counterpoint of the satanic deviance of the minds and bodies that happened in the last century”. This is the belief of card. Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints, who spoke today at the XII course “Exorcism and releasing prayer”, at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum College, in Rome. A few days before Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Fatima for the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin to the three little shepherds (May 12th and 13th), the prefect pointed out that “there is no hidden fourth secret of Fatima that speaks of huge calamities for the Church”: “There are no other secrets, everything has been revealed”. As to the third seer, in addition to young siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto who will be canonised by Pope Francis himself, card. Amato added: “Sister Lucia is waiting for her cause of beatification to be completed”. Recalling the terrorist attack against John Paul II on May 13th 1981, the cardinal revealed that Wojtyla “was upset by the Fatima affair”, while “the professional killer never repented of his infamous deed”. For the Polish Pope, it was “a sort of second birth, it was the beginning of his Marian time, and all of Peter’s ministry was reset in the light of the Totus tuus”. Therefore, that was a “turning point in his personal and apostolic life”.