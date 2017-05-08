100th anniversary of Fatima: Marian initiatives all over Europe, from the Netherlands to Belarus, from Monaco to Lithuania

The Dutch bishops will meet in Maastricht on May 13th to consecrate “the dioceses and all the people who live there” to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a Vespers celebration in the Basilica of Our Lady. With this gesture, the bishops hope “the Church in the Netherlands and every believer may be joyfully and confidently strengthened in their faith, hope and love, in their walk of life”. In Monaco, instead, a procession will run through the Principality on Saturday evening and will end with the celebration of Mass in the Cathedral. For three evenings before that, events of prayer and reflection on Mary will be held in three different churches. On May 13th, processions dedicated to our Lady of Fatima will take place in many cities across Europe: in Luxembourg, in Esbjerg, Central Denmark, in Tallinn, Estonia. In Riga, Latvia, instead, the Theological Institute and the Institute of Religious Science have organised a one-day workshop called “My immaculate heart will be your shelter and the way that will lead you to God”. In Kaunas, Lithuania, Mass will be officiated in the square in front of the Cathedral, by the nuncio, mgr. Pedro López Quintana. In the diocese of Pinsk, Belarus, on May 13th, the Church of the Mother of God of Fatima at Baranavičy will be raised to a sanctuary. The bishop, Antoni Dziemianko, wrote: “This is a special sign and evidence of the lively faith and the worship of Mary in our country”. Marian initiatives have been planned in Romania, Spain, Ireland, Scotland, Austria and Germany.