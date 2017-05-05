United Kingdom: local election, Tory’s victory. Longley (commentator), “Prime Minister May stronger. Ukip gone”

(From London) “The good news is the end of the Ukip party”, which had been created to bring Great Britain out of the European Union, “but the bad news is the rightwards shift of the Conservative Party that received those votes and the support given to Theresa May in her determination to get a hard Brexit”. It’s just a few hours until the end of vote-counting at the latest British local election before the national election of June 8th this year, where people voted for 4851 seats in 88 districts and key municipal councils, such as Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow, and the consultant writer of the Catholic weekly paper “Tablet”, Clifford Longley, thinks the harsh tones that have been used by European leaders Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker against Great Britain, since the start of the Brexit process, have piqued the British voters and strengthened the Prime Minister’s position. “If the results of these hours are confirmed, Ukip will be wiped out of the election scene and the Tories will come out much stronger, while the Labour Party will lose even more votes and the only truly pro-European party, the Liberal Democrats, will come out the weaker”, Longley says. “Of course, the right-wing popular tabloids have blown up the tones used by the European Union’s leaders, but this has annoyed the British voters, who have always been very proud and unwilling to be challenged”, Longley goes on.