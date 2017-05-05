State of the Union: Juncker (EU Commission), “solidarity is notably missing in Europe”. Migrants, praise to Italy

The European Union is respected and appreciated by people who live beyond its borders; not so much by those who live there. That’s why one should stop and look at its successes: this is the tone of the “chat”, as he called it himself, that the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, held in an overcrowded Salone dei Cinquecento in Florence, Italy, as part of the State of the Union. The list of success-stories mentioned by the president includes the protection provided by the euro, the institutions that over these years have gone through “one crisis after the other”, decreasing unemployment, growth despite the crisis. The list of weaknesses that he mentioned includes instead the “smallness” of Europe: if ours is a small continent in itself, “we will be even smaller in terms of economy and population”; then, having too often reduced Europe to a mere market; unemployment, which however is being addressed by new international trade agreements and by a substantial investment plan; excessive rules and interferences with the citizens’ life. According to Juncker, the time has come to grow in unity (for instance, with a single army, which would also make the states save money) in this Europe that “lays down rules it does not abide by” and in which “solidarity is notably missing”, as shown by the refugee crisis, which Italy faced “even without the EU”, whose “reputation it has thus saved”.