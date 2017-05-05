Romania: Bishops’ plenary assembly, “Pope Francis expected to come next year”

Conferenza stampa al termine della plenaria dei vescovi della Romania

“Pope Francis wishes to come to Romania, for a visit under the auspices of unity”: this was said to the Romanian bishops by the apostolic nuncio to Romania, mgr. Miguel Maury Buendìa, according to a press release issued today by the Rumanian Bishops Conference. The Holy Father was officially invited last year by the Rumanian bishops as well as by the president of Romania, Klaus Johannis, the Rumanian Orthodox Church seems to have welcomed the news. “We have been told the Patriarch of Romania too sent” a message “to the Holy Father, who is expected to come to Romania”. “So, we do not know when he will come, but the Holy Father will definitely come next year”, stated the archbishop of Bucharest, mgr. Ioan Robu, at a press conference at the end of the plenary meeting of the Bishops Conference. In addition, some Rumanian bishops invited the Pope to visit key communities and places of pilgrimage, such as Blaj, Șumuleu-Ciuc, Maria Radna, Bacău. As to the beatification of the seven Greek Catholic bishops martyred by the communist regime, whose cause is under way, the Rumanian bishops hope the Pope will celebrate it himself when he visits Romania. “We think the Pope will agree. And, if we are late with the preparations for the beatification, we can speed them up”, archbishop Robu explained.