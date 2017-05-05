Pope Francis: to “Pio Romeno” College, “there is so much need to nurture Christian hope”. Pontiff greets Syrian students and hopes for “ways of reconciliation and good”

“There is so much need to nurture Christian hope, that hope that gives a new outlook, capable of discovering and seeing good, even when it is obscured by evil”. Pope Francis said this as he received in audience the community of the Pontifical College “Pio Romeno” on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of its founding. “If hope revives our eyes, we will see what is hidden”, Pope Francis said, citing St. Ephraim and greeting the Syrian students of the Pontifical College that is named after him. “By meeting you, I think of the situation in which so many faithful find themselves in your lands; many families who are forced to leave their home in the face of waves of violence and suffering”, Pope Francis continued, referring to the situation in Syria. “I wish to embrace these brothers and sisters in a special way, together with their Patriarchs and bishops. With them, I invoke the Paschal gift of peace: may Jesus, refuge Who encourages and consoles, ‘the hope of those without hope’, inspire hearts and minds so that ways of reconciliation and good may finally be opened”. “I wish your home to be a cenacle where the Spirit forms missionaries of hope, contagious bearers of the presence of the Risen Lord, courageous in creativity and never disheartened in the face of problems and lack of means”, the Pope wished the members of the Romanian College, whom he greeted alongside the Major Archbishop and the Bishops of the Synod: “May the Holy Spirit also inspire in you the desire to seek and promote, with a purified heart, the path of concord and unity among all Christians”.