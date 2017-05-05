NGOs and migrants: Fr Soddu (Caritas Italy), “stop institutional hypocrisy, clarify positions”

“If the ‘back-thought’ of those who are constantly attacking the work of NGOs is to achieve the cessation of rescue operations in the Mediterranean to prevent the arrival of these people in our country, it would be good to say it openly so as to create the conditions for a clear and open debate on an issue that is related to human rights”. Fr. Francesco Soddu, Director of Caritas Italy, said this today as he took the floor at a Conference held at the Italian Senate on “The big lie of taxi boats. NGOs and the rescue of migrants at sea”. “Of course – he pointed out –, we would prefer a debate with clear positions rather than this institutional hypocrisy. Indeed, at present, in the intense debate that has emerged from the events surrounding the NGOs, we have not yet listened to alternative proposals for the management of migration flows”. Fr. Soddu recalled that Caritas Italy made a clear choice, that of humanitarian corridors, “the only legal and safe alternative for those who are stuck in many countries as they try to reach Europe on dinghies”. “This is not just a humanitarian operation – he pointed out -, but above all a political message to those who are too weak to make bold and necessary decisions at a time when migration is not a historical accident, but rather a structural phenomenon”.