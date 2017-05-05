Mexico: Bishops, study into “desaparecidos”. “Forced disappearances, a serious problem that cannot be ignored”

“Every day we hear in the media of missing persons; people who have disappeared are searched for on the Internet, including children, women and adolescents, and the television shows the faces of people who have gone missing”. The Secretary General of the Mexican Bishops’ Conference (CEM), Mgr. Alfonso Gerardo Miranda Guardiola, wrote this in a statement presenting the study entitled “The desaparecidos are missed by everyone” compiled by the CEM National Observatory. The statement also refers to some episodes that have attracted a lot of public attention, like the discovery last year in the city of Torreón (Veracruz State) of what is referred to as “the world’s largest clandestine mass grave”, with 4,000 bone fragments. Or like the mass grave in Jojutla (Morelos State). These news reports – Mgr. Miranda wrote – upset us as Catholics and citizens”, and urge us to “wake up before God, because violence has reached our families. The Mexican people should neither get used nor become indifferent to this gruesome reality”. The report also recalls the appeals made by the United Nations, by Pope Francis during his visit to Mexico, and by the Mexican Church. The phenomenon is analysed to see how it has developed over the years, and the need is highlighted to accompany and stay close to the families of the missing”. According to Mgr. Miranda, “forced disappearances are a serious problem which neither the authorities, nor the Church, nor civil society can ignore. The Mexicans live in a state of fear that affects the dignity of the person, and this fear begets more fear and generates violence. The problem cannot be solved by goodwill alone”, a sound formation is also needed. The Church, then, should be courageous and “seek to build peace”.