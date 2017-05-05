Luxembourg: Marian novena, a tradition since 1666. And tomorrow a shift from 274 parishes to 33 pastoral districts

In Luxembourg, Saturday 6th May marks the start of the historical “eighth prayer”, the traditional novena of Marian prayers that since 1666 has been taking place every year between the fourth and the sixth Sunday in Easter time (6-21 May). This year, the two weeks, the programme of which will be updated every day with new spiritual events led by parish groups and associations, will be particularly focussed on the raising of the new parishes, after a long restructuring process that led the archdiocese to turn the 274 existing parishes into 33 new pastoral districts. Announced a few months ago, this transition becomes final, now. The eighth prayer will be opened by the solemn ceremony of the raising of the parishes along with the “night of the cathedrals” where the cathedral will be opened at night and for artistic events. The theme of 2017’s eighth prayer is “Let’s sail away!” and the designated preacher is father Tom Kerger, theologian and episcopal vicar for the reorganisation of the parishes. As every year, thousands of pilgrims will go and pray in front of the statue of “Our Lady of Luxembourg, comforter of the afflicted”. In the evening of May 13th, a procession led by the Portuguese community will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Fatima. The eighth prayer will end on Sunday 21st May with Pontifical Mass, the renewal of the dedication to the Virgin, and the closing pilgrimage.