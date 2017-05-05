EU: House of European History, open to the public tomorrow. Interactive museum, from the Greek myth to the XXI century

(Brussels) The House of European History in Brussels will open to the public tomorrow, Saturday 6th May. The new Museum, in the European district of Brussels, “offers a different point of view – as explained in a notice of the European Parliament, the institution that opened the House – to understand the history of the continent and the development of the European integration process”. The permanent exhibition, available in 24 languages and open 7 days a week, “starts from the Greek myth of Europe and the way geographical concepts have changed over time, reflecting above all on the European heritage”. Visitors will be able “to go through the political, economic, social and cultural history of the continent, from the XIX to the XX century, with a special focus” on the history of the European integration process. “Interactions” is instead the theme of the first temporary exhibition that makes visitors explore Europe, mapping its connections to European destinations and beyond. The opening ceremony will take place in and around Parc Léopold on 6th May at 11.00 am. The programme of the event includes tours of the museum, children’s activities, workshops, music and refreshments. For info and tours: https://historia-europa.ep.eu.