Pope Francis: audience, “lasting peace” not based on “law of force”, but on “force of law”. “Healthy secularism” needed

(foto SIR/Marco Calvarese)

“To the entire humanity, Egypt is a synonym for ancient civilisation, for treasures of art and knowledge; and this reminds us that peace is built through education, the formation of wisdom, a humanism including the religious dimension as its integral part, and our relationship with God, as the Grand Imam recalled in his speech”. Pope Francis said this as he recounted the highlights of his apostolic journey to Egypt during today’s audience. “Peace is also built by starting again from the covenant between God and man, foundation of the alliance of all men, based on the Decalogue written on stone tablets on Mount Sinai, and even more profoundly on the hearts of men and women of all ages and places – a law that is summed up in the two commandments of love of God and love of neighbour”, Pope Francis said. “This very foundation – the Pontiff explained – is also the basis for the construction of the civil and social order to which all citizens are called to make their contribution, regardless of their origin, religion and culture”. “This vision of healthy secularism – the Pope continued – also emerged in the exchange of speeches with the President of the Republic of Egypt, in the presence of state authorities and the Diplomatic Corps”. “The great historical and religious heritage of Egypt and its role in the Middle East region – Pope Francis remarked, calling Egypt ‘the land of civilisation, the land of covenants’, – give the country a special mission on the path towards a stable and lasting peace, one that is not based on the law of force, but on the force of law”.