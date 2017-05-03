Brexit: EU, negotiating mandate to the EU Commission. Barnier, “Let the UK meet its obligations”

(Brussels). The European Commission, which shall undertake negotiations on the EU’s behalf for the UK leaving the “common house”, confirms that there will be “two stages” in the negotiations; firstly, the “divorce”, that is, London’s “orderly withdrawal”, then a new negotiating stage to lay down the future relationships between the island and the 27 member states. This has been confirmed today by the recommendation about starting the negotiations according to Article 50, submitted by the negotiator, Michel Barnier, “which includes a plan for negotiating guidelines”. Such “legal mandate” to undertake the negotiations “has been prompted by the political guidelines adopted by the European Council last Saturday”. Such negotiating guidelines “cover 4 key areas”. The first “priority in the negotiations is protecting the citizens’ status and rights, which means both the EU citizens of the 27 member states in the United Kingdom and the British citizens in the 27 member states, and their families”. In addition, the EU Commission’s recommendation clearly states that “moving on to the second stage in the negotiations will depend on finding agreement about the principles of financial repayment”. Other awkward issues include the relationships between Northern and Southern Ireland, and the single market. Barnier explained: “As soon as the United Kingdom is ready”, i.e. after the election on June 8th, “we will start negotiating constructively”. Then, he added: “We ask the United Kingdom to pay the bill. The financial obligations London took on” must be met.