COMECE: summer university, “Radical Definitions: State-Society-Religion”

(Brussels) This year, too, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) in cooperation with the University of Graz and the Diocese of Graz will be organizing the international summer school, an event that has been running since 2006 to offer students and teachers the opportunity to “work in an interdisciplinary manner on topical subjects, particularly those related to the European Union and its relations with the Americas”, the organisers explain. The 2017 edition (which will take place from 2 to 15 July) will focus on the theme of “Radical Definitions: State-Society-Religion”. In Europe, “instead of cohesion and communality, a renegotiation of definitions of state, society, and religion is taking place, sometimes simply by popular vote and political manoeuvring, as the Brexit example shows”, coordinator Roberta Maierhofer explains. The theme will provide an opportunity for “in-depth analysis in a world of vagueness and babble” and validate “intellectual endeavours as a radical commitment to academic and political engagement”. Redefining the terms will lead to an “understanding of the dynamics and structures that govern our societies and us as individuals”. The agenda for the days include reports, plenary debates and seminars. Past editions of the international school were attended by about eighty students from universities around the world. More information at www.comece.eu.